Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 110,550 Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Biotricity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Price Performance

Shares of BTCY opened at $1.36 on Friday. Biotricity, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biotricity Profile

A number of analysts have commented on BTCY shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Biotricity from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.