Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 534,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calyxt stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 501,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Calyxt comprises 0.1% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Regents of The University of California owned about 1.30% of Calyxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CLXT opened at $0.21 on Friday. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Calyxt

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 180.29%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.