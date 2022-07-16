Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stake Raised by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 748.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Camden National by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Camden National by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden National by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Camden National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

