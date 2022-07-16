Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$41.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.77. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$19.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.67.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

