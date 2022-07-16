Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

