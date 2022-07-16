Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

