Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

