Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 603.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

