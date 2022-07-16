Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Price Performance

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $210.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.