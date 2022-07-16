Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

