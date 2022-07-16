Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

