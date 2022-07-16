Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,836 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,704,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 898,327 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

