Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $40.04 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.