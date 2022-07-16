Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Nordson Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.67 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average of $221.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.