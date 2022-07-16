Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,017 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,017 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,037,000 after buying an additional 2,486,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,441,000 after buying an additional 1,890,270 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,483,000 after buying an additional 2,184,025 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,444,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,120,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BKLN opened at $20.66 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

