Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 38,316 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,316 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 242,267 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.00 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

