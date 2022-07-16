Capital One Financial Weighs in on Matador Resources’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

