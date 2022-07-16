Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $134.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $231,648.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,164.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,860. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

