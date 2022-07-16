Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.18.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.