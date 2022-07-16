Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 119098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.
Insider Activity at Carvana
In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Carvana Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.