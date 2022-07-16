Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 119098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.