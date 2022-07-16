Casper Market Capitalization Tops $168.00 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $168.00 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00049354 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,007,625,942 coins and its circulating supply is 5,432,725,410 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
