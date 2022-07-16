Casper Market Capitalization Tops $168.00 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $168.00 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00049354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,007,625,942 coins and its circulating supply is 5,432,725,410 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

