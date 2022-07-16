Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

FUN opened at $40.11 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $136,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

