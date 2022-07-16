Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $5.62

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.23. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 7,773 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLBT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $107,368,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

