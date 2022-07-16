Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $5.62

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.23. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 7,773 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLBT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.