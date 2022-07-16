Centaur Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,294.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $345,653.50 and $6,294.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,850.40 or 0.99984272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,125,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

