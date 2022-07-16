Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cerner

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerner Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

CERN stock remained flat at $94.92 on Friday. 4,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.