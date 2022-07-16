Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

CERT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Certara has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Insider Activity

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Certara by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 838,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Certara by 3,572.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 668,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 650,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.