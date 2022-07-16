Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

LNG opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

