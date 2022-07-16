Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Up 0.1%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.49. 138,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 233,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CQP. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,100.73% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

