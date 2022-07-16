Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Up 0.1%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.49. 138,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 233,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on CQP. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)
