Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Trading Down 8.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.34 and last traded at $75.51. Approximately 16,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,956,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 and sold 199,021 shares valued at $19,161,943. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after buying an additional 878,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 55.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $835,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

