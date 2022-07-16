Cheuvreux Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Hold

Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.