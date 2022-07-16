Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.60.
Children’s Place Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place
In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,656,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
