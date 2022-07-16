Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Children’s Place Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,656,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

