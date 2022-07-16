China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.52

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 125846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.9224 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

