China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Life Insurance

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,342,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,190.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 1,106,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 287,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Stories

