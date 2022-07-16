China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Up 83.4% in June

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700,900 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 11,830,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,700.9 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNPMF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

