Choate Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $4,017,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
NYSE:MLM opened at $314.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.20.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
