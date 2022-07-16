Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.07 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $244.54 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

