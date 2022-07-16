Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.07 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.
Insider Activity
Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.6 %
STZ opened at $244.54 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.