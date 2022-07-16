Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $219.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

