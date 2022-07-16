Choate Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,598,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

