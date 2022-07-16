Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target Cut to 500.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from 550.00 to 500.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $526.25.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.