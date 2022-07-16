Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Shares Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.07). Approximately 2,932,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.90).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.