Chubb Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Chubb Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

CB stock opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

