Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $271.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $330.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.68.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $274.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.65 and its 200-day moving average is $247.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $282.33.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

