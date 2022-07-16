Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $388.28. 786,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,634. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.87 and its 200 day moving average is $389.77. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.