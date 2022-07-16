Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $426.30.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.28 on Tuesday. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

