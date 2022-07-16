Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Lowered to $435.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

