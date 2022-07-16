Citigroup Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 93.51% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

