Citigroup Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $46.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE:BK opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

