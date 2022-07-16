Civitas (CIV) Trading 21.4% Lower This Week

Civitas (CIV) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $16,245.44 and approximately $20.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003847 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00134503 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008849 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000197 BTC.
About Civitas
CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,684,560 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.
