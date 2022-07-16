Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMIN. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,597,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MMIN opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

