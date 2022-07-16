Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

